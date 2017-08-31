How Are Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Doing?

It looks like things are going great for Hollywood’s loving couple, Joe Alwyn, and Taylor Swift. It’s the perfect time for cuddling and schmoozing now that autumn is arriving.

Taylor and her new boyfriend have been keeping things on the down-low lately, but the couple is apparently very content at the moment.

With the release of Taylor’s new album, her career is currently going great, as her record, Reputation, is scheduled to be on top of the charts.

Katy Perry won’t be pleased to hear the news of Taylor’s success.

Although Katy would never admit it, she probably can’t help but feel a little jealous that her new single is intended to make it to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100.

As for Taylor and Joe, a source said the pair is “on the same page.”

They both value their private time, while at the same time, they take their respective careers very seriously, so the occasional distance doesn’t bother them that much.

An insider close to the couple claim’s Taylor’s parents really likes him.

Not only that, but her friends think he’s pretty cool too.

“He is very supportive of her work.”

And who wouldn’t be supportive of Taylor’s career?

That is the real question.

One thing that has always crossed our mind is: how did Joe and Taylor meet anyway?

An article written by Bustle claimed Joe and Swift possibly may have met through Emma Stone, whom the singer is apparently great friends. Emma and Joe worked together recently on the movie titled, The Favourite. However, the source went on to claim it wasn’t all that likely they met on the set of the film due to scheduling conflicts. At this point, it’s mostly just a guessing game.