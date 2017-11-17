How Angelina Jolie Reportedly Caused Brad Pitt To Run Back To Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt recently missed out on a huge Halloween party thrown by Angelina Jolie and his children; and, according to reports, it made him realize how much the divorce has cut him out of their kids’ lives. Is the hurt from being left out causing him to run back to his ex, Jennifer Aniston?

An insider at In Touch Weekly reveals that Jolie and her six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, threw the ultimate fright fest party at their $25 million mansion on October 31st.

ICYMI, read V.F.'s latest cover story at the link in bio. Still processing her separation from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie does not want her children to be worried about her: "I think it's very important to cry in the shower and not in front of my children." Photograph by @mertalas and @macpiggott. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Aug 20, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

They dyed the pool blood red, increased the spookiness with a fog machine, and decorated their 11,000-square foot house with creepy items like a fake dead bird in a cage. Jolie filled the guest list with friends of hers and the kids, making sure everyone important to them was there.

Except for their dad.

The source claims that Pitt was “deeply hurt” that he couldn’t be a part of the holiday fun, but is determined to keep his bond with the children as strong as possible, despite Angelina Jolie seeming to get in his way. Being a dad is the most important thing to the 53-year-old, but the In Touch insider says not having his kids around all the time has led him to reconnect with Aniston.

Brad Pitt and Aniston began dating in 1998 and later married before the actor left her for Jolie in 2005. The source claims that the former couple has been texting and talking for a few months and are growing closer than ever.

Aniston is married to Justin Theroux, but there is speculation that things aren’t going well for the couple. Cameras have caught them together only once in the past few months, and Theroux has attended movie premieres and events multiple times without Aniston by his side.

While the source insists that Pitt has no intention of coming between Aniston and her husband, if the two were to break up, the Curious Case of Benjamin Button star would jump at the chance to be with the Friends star again.

The Mirror reports that Pitt has denied the rumors that he is dating Charlotte Casiraghi, daughter of the Caroline, Princess of Hanover. And, according to Us Weekly, he is focused on getting a “fully resolved custody arrangement” with Angelina Jolie. And, according to a source, Aniston is completely supportive of Pitt getting joint custody of the kids.