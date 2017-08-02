FREE NEWSLETTER
How Alex Rodriguez Changed His Life From Doping Scandals To Rocking Out With Jennifer Lopez

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/02/2017
In case you missed out on the sports gossip, Alex Rodriguez was involved in a 2014 doping scandal that left his reputation tarnished among those in the mainstream media. However, to those who are privy to insider information, fans know that most professional athletes are taking drugs to cope with the stresses of professional athleticism.

Despite the initial controversy that rocked the airwaves, Rodriguez has managed to clear his name in the public’s eye.

He claimed, “It starts with being accountable. When people can see that you’re genuine, that’s when they pay attention. You have to own your s–t.”

The baseball star revealed, “There were nights in Miami when I was close to tapping out.”

After the baseball star played his final game on the 12th of August, Rodriguez has turned his position into one of a sports broadcaster.

And not only that but as you all know by now, Alex has been dating Jennifer Lopez for awhile.

When talking about his relationship, he said, “We both appreciate where we are in our lives. We appreciate being a mother and father, and we’re so similar; we’re both workaholics.”

“I left it all on the field. My best two years happened at 19 and as a broken-down 40-year-old. I hadn’t played in two years. I had two hip surgeries, two knee surgeries, and a doping-scandal. If you think about that arc, that tells you a hell of a story, right? The mistakes I’ve made are loud and clear. But one thing I am proud of is: I did not let those mistakes define who I am. I kept getting up.”

