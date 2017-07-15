‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Seen Holding Hands With Chloe Green In Los Angeles After Filing For Divorce

Talk about a come up! Just a few short years ago, Jeremy Meeks was serving time in a California prison. Now, the “hot felon” is romancing a billionaire and vacationing on yachts in Turkey. No wonder Meeks opted to divorce his wife Melissa after more than a decade together.

As many already know, 33-year old Jeremy Meeks shot to stardom in 2014 after his mugshot went viral. Meeks was one of the first of a rash of hot felons to gain at least some fame after their good looking mugshots were made public.

In Jeremy’s case, the felonious runway model has seen quite a bit of success. He also caught the eye of Chloe Green, who happens to be the TopShop heiress and a very rich woman.

Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks is confronted by his angy wife as he returns home for first time since kissing billionaire heiress Chloe Green:… pic.twitter.com/2KwbPzWmyh — Oly Sonia Okwenna (@QueenIdeas) July 6, 2017

Jeremy and Chloe’s relationship surfaced recently when photos of the unlikely couple surfaced as they vacationed aboard a yacht in Turkey. Pictures of the two smooching on deck are how Meeks’ wife Melissa found out about the affair.

When Jeremy called his wife after learning that his vacation photos went public, Melissa Meeks told him she wanted a divorce. Jeremy reportedly agreed with Melissa and beat her to the punch, filing to end their marriage first.

Some wondered if his fling with Chloe Green was worth leaving a solid, long-term relationship. It looks like the pair might actually have something real though because Jeremy and Chloe have been spotted together again.

#PrisonBae aka Jeremy Meeks steps out with billionaire boo Chloe Green 👀 pic.twitter.com/cqsBgXRHXS — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 15, 2017

It looks like Jeremy Meeks brought his romance with the billionaire heiress to the United States. Jeremy and Chloe were spotted in Los Angeles on Friday night. Prior to their date night, Jeremy and Chloe were seen kissing in an LA pool.

It looks like Jeremy has traded up more than just women. The hot felon also has become much more fashionable since becoming a runway model. He was seen wearing a white shirt with dark jeans and a sweater that zips up.

Jeremy paired his ensemble with black sneakers and a wide-brimmed, black hat.

Thank you @forbes A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jul 7, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Chloe Green was also looking runway ready in a black slip dress and matching clutch purse that sported her name written on it in silver.

Jeremy Meeks hasn’t confirmed his relationship with Chloe publicly aside from being seen with her. On the other hand, Chloe has come out and admitted to the budding romance via Instagram.

The now-deleted photo showed Chloe with Jeremy and his manager, Jim Jordan. The caption read, “Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate.”

After Chloe Green posted that photo and confessed to having a relationship with Meeks, she received a lot of backlash. It seems that the negativity was enough for Chloe to shut down the Instagram account but not enough to shut down her relationship with a married man.