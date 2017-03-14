Kim Feels “Hopeless” In Marriage With Kanye, Not Even Her Sisters Can Help Her

According to the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” previews, this season of the fan favorite reality TV show will be centered around Kim and Kanye’s marriage problems. However, according to reliable sources close to the Kardashian family, the situation is even worse than what the cameras show.

According to one insider, “Kim is having a really, really difficult time holding it together right now!”

No matter how much she tries to get things better between them, it all seems “hopeless” nowadays.

“She seems absolutely miserable and would like nothing more than to turn this around, but at this point it seems like she is just hopeless,” the insider shared.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, the 39-year-old performer and father of two went through a scary meltdown in November of last year while he was in Los Angeles at his trainer’s house.

After he had canceled his upcoming tour, the rapper was put under medical care at the UCLA Medical Center, where he remained for about a week.

Despite the fact that he was released, the rapper hadn’t recovered completely.

“It is like Kanye has the mentality of a five year old and Kim is more like his mother than his wife,” one source stated.

“The two of them are constantly fighting behind closed doors and she just seems tired of playing this charade with him,” the insider added.

Furthermore, even Kim’s sisters, Khloe and Kourtney “are at a loss for words!” and they do not know how to help her.

“Kim seems trapped and no one knows what to say because she wanted this marriage so bad,” the source explained.

Do you think Kimye’s marriage has any chance of being saved?