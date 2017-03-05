Honey Boo Boo Met Her Father’s Fiancee In Secret From Mama June!

During Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson met up with her father’s current fiancée.

Alana met Jennifer Lamb apparently without her mother’s knowledge and she promised to keep it a secret from her.

As fans of the family already know, Mama June is currently filming her own reality TV show which documents her road towards obtaining her ideal body.

According to past reports, the reason why she decided to lose weight was because she wanted to take revenge on her ex, Sugar Bear and his fiancée Jennifer Lamb and show up at their wedding a completely different woman.

On Friday’s episode, the 11 year old Alan met her father’s new woman for the first time.

Sugar Bear asked his daughter: “How is mama adjusting to the idea of me getting married?”

As the father and daughter duo waited for Lamb to show up, the Honey Boo Boo star explained that Mama June is okay with her being the flower girl at her father’s wedding. Furthermore, she would also attend only “if she’s not too busy.”

Alana told her dad she wanted her flower girl dress “to be fancy, and I want it to be sparkly. And I want it to be my favorite color, which is purple, or maybe gold. Gold’s good.”

Sugar Bear was open to Alana about the deep feelings he has for his fiancée and expressed how much he’d wish Alana would become close to her.

“I mean, she’s gorgeous. She’s fun — she likes to have fun. She’s a real sweet person.”

“When mama hears I met Jennifer, she’s going to lose it,” Honey Boo Boo stated for the cameras.

“So I’m not going to tell her!”

As fans already know, Mama June recently dissed Sugar Bear’s new love by saying: “she is his type of woman…Being bigger. Just everything. He likes bigger girls, like bigger in weight.”