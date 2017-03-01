Honey Boo Boo Disses Kim Kardashian: “Kim Is Overdramatic!”

The 11 year old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and her 17 year old sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Thompson are not afraid to tell what is on their mind and even Kim Kardashian is not safe when it comes to their disses!

Advertisement

The young reality TV siblings recently appeared on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and they were ready to openly throw shade at the Kardashian clan!

Honey Boo Boo revealed that she likes two people from the famous Kardashian family but was not so impressed by Kim however.

“I would LOVE love to meet Khloe or Kylie.”

In fact, neither Honey Boo Boo nor her sister was impressed by the queen of social media.

“Kim, I feel like, is overdramatic,” Pumpkin savagely explained.

“I just love Kylie. . .Kim, like Pumpkin said, is a little overdramatic,” Honey Boo Boo stated in a sassy manner.

As you may already know, the girls appeared alongside Mama June this week on her new show – Mama June: From Not to Hot?

“She had gastric sleeve back in May of 2015, and then she slowly started losing weight, and the reason she got the gastric sleeve was because she hit a plateau — she couldn’t lose any weight,” Pumpkin revealed.

“And then it came to a point where [the trainer] had to step in because she hit another plateau with the gastric sleeve, and wasn’t losing any more weight.”

“It was hanging from where she lost so much weight, and her arms and her chin, so she got [the skin on] her stomach removed.”

According to her daughters, Shannon also got her breasts done.

Advertisement

“She got her boobies done. She got them from a 44 long to 36 up.”