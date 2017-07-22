‘Home Alone’ Actor John Heard Found Dead In His Hotel Room

According to new reports, actor John Heard, best known for playing character Peter McCallister in the original Home Alone movies, sadly passed away on Friday, July 21. The man was 72 years old.

It has been reported that the star was found dead by the maid service in a Palo Alto, California hotel.

After the police had been called to the hotel because of a reported medical emergency, Heard was pronounced dead.

The County of Santa Clara coroner’s office has stated that the cause of death is still under investigation.

The beloved actor had undergone some minor back surgery just a couple of days before he was found dead in his hotel room.

His rep claimed that following the procedure at Stanford Medical Center on Wednesday, July 19, John Heard was recovering at the hotel.

Aside from his well-known role as the patriarch in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Heard also starred in films including Big, Heart Beat, Awakenings, and The Pelican Brief.

The talented actor was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series back in 1999 for his guest-starring role as Detective Vin Makazian on the hit show The Sopranos.

We are very sad about the icon’s death, and we are sure fans are as well.

It is safe to say that watching Christmas films is not going to ever feel the same, knowing the actor who plays the father in Home Alone is no longer among us.

Rest in peace, John Heard!