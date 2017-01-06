Hollywood Says Goodbye To Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds

Relatives of the Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher, gathered Thursday for a final tribute to the two deceased actresses who died one day apart.

Hollywood star Meryl Streep, Holly Hunter and Ellen Barkin were among the guests of a private commemoration in the luxurious residence of Beverly Hills where Carrie Fisher and her mother both lived in neighboring houses.

Both are expected to be buried side by side in a prestigious cemetery in the luxurious Hollywood Hills, where a litany of seven-star stars (Bette Davis, Buster Keaton, Liberace …) are buried.

Celebrity sites TMZ and Entertainment Tonight claim that Carrie Fisher has already been cremated, although some of her ashes could be buried beside her mother.

Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds, died last Wednesday of a stroke at the age of 84, one day after her daughter.

Fisher, 60, died following a violent heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Debbie Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher – Carrie’s brother – told ABC that her mother had been devastated by not being able to see her daughter one last time.

“She said how much she loved my sister. Then she said she really wanted to be with Carrie, those specific words. And within 15 minutes she fainted. Within thirty minutes, she was technically gone,” he said.

The family of the two deceased plans to hold a ceremony open to the public.