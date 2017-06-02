Hold Up! Fergie Isn’t Out Of The Band!

It isn’t over yet! will.i.am explained the position of Fergie in the Black Eyed Peas today after he seemed to insinuate that she left the group in a recent interview. The 42-year-old rapper replied to a Twitter post that claimed he had confirmed Fergie’s exit from the record-breaking group.

In his tweet, he said, ‘lies, @Fergie is focusing on #DoubleDutchess & @BEP is doing #MastersOfTheSun…That doesn’t mean @fergie is out of the group #BEP4ever.’

Black Eyed Peas’ fans will be happy to hear the news!

In fact, one fan suggested the BEP should hold off on making a new album until Fergie is done with her solo record so that she can focus 110% of her energy on the band.

Although he was a bit off topic in his response, will.i.am said, ‘The new BEP project is not a traditional ‘album’…It’s multi-dimensional, innovative, deep, technical, NEXTlevel!!! #MastersOfTheSun.’

As reported earlier, will.i.am appeared to tell UAE entertainment magazine Ahlan! yesterday, June 1st, that the 42-year-old Fergie was on her way out of the hip-hop group.

The hip-hop quartet that also features apl.de.ap and Taboo, won’t be replacing the songstress anytime soon because after all, she is unreplaceable.

will.i.am added, ‘she’s working on her solo project at the moment. We’re on this brand-new experience, celebrating 20 years of Black Eyed Peas putting out music.’

Hypothetically, if BEP needed a new vocalist, they would have no problem finding a new female frontwoman, considering all of the help they’ve had in the past.

The frontman went on to discuss all of the different vocalists the band has used over the years. He said, ‘since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we’ve always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us.’ Some of those people included Macy Gray and Debi Nova.