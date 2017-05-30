Hold The Phone! Ed Sheeran Is Not Engaged To His Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn!

Contrary to the rumors, Ed Sheeran is not getting married to his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn. The engagement rumors were sparked because of Russell Crowe, who by mistake, referred to the hockey player as Ed’s “fiancée” during a Facebook Live chat.

In the conversation, Russell said Ed was on tour, and he went back to his home with his “fiancée” to hang out and relax.

The tabloids were swirling with controversy alleging the singer would be settling down, but Ed went on to confirm that the rumors were not true in an interview.

When talking to the hosts of Australia’s Fitzy and Wippa radio show, he said, “you know, he’s only met Cherry once, and I didn’t introduce her. I didn’t say anything. I think he just assumed. But no, we’re not engaged.”

If you’re curious about Ed’s girlfriend, we have some details just for you!

Cherry is a 25-year-old who works at Deloitte as a senior advisory consultant in London.

She was in New York City for awhile after she attended Durham University in the United Kingdom where she played hockey.

Just by coincidence, Seaborn and Sheeran went to the same high school, Thomas Mills High School in Suffolk, England but they didn’t kick off their romance until July of 2015.

We know what you’re thinking; it’s a bummer that they’re not getting married, but be happy their relationship is going well!

Despite the couple not being engaged, they have been together for almost two years, and even Taylor Swift acknowledged their budding romance on Instagram last year to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

It’s true they’re not getting married yet, but Ed has expressed his desire to maybe one day settling down with a lucky lady.

At the beginning of 2017, he told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 that during a break from his successful career, he was able to find love for the first time.

Advertisement

He said, “this has been the first time I’ve ever actually had the time to fall in love properly. I’ve always got into relationships very passionately. I’m a redhead, and I’m Irish.” We’re not entirely sure what being an Irish ginger has to do with passionate relationships, but either way, Ed seems like he has the passion for romance inside him.