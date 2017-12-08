FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
azealia banks Gabrielle Union beyonce tamar braxton Deyjah Harris Ashanti liam payne kourtney kardashian matt lauer angelina jolie kim zolciak kim kardashian kandi burruss steve harvey khloe kardashian scheana marie bella thorne t.i. justin bieber rihanna Nas nicki minaj lisa marie presley
Home » Entertainment

Hoda Kotb Wants Matt Lauer’s ‘TODAY’ Job But She Will Have To Go Through Megyn Kelly And Savannah Guthrie

Dylan Fisher Posted On 12/08/2017
1
1.1K Views
0


Matt Lauer Hoda Kotb Savannah GuthrieCredit: GoMN

If the rumors are accurate, Hoda Kotb might be the one to replace Matt Lauer, but she will have to go through Savannah Guthrie to get the job.

Since the scandal erupted, Kotb has taken over Lauer’s empty chair alongside Guthrie.

Lauer was abruptly fired from the TODAY show after several women stepped forward to reveal that the famous TV host sexually harassed them.

A close source to the mother of one recently revealed that she is doing all that she can to land the job.

The same person shared that it has been Kotb’s dream job since she joined TODAY in 2008.

Kotb has the personality; viewers love that she is very bubbly, outgoing, and enjoys a sip of wine while she is hosting the morning program.

Kotb is the complete package to some because she also has it in her to be very serious as a former reporter from Egypt.

She can ask tough questions and get straight answers from politicians and world leaders that would make headlines.

Kotb served as a correspondent in Egypt for CBS in the 1980s and has been part of the NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC lineups since 1998.

After being on TODAY for so many years, Kotb feels that she is more ready to be Lauer’s replacement.

“Hoda would love to get Matt‘s job,” a source to Kotb explained. “She is a total team player and will do whatever is asked by the network. Sitting in the main seat on the biggest morning show on TV has been a dream of hers forever. Hoda would be thrilled if her temporary status becomes full time.”

While Kotb is undoubtedly very qualified for the post, many other names are being tossed into the ring.

Different sources are claiming that Megyn Kelly is working hard behind the scenes to land the job and she is not alone.

Guthrie, who has been with the network for many more years, believes that she is a veteran of this game and can do an excellent job if given the opportunity.

Other reports say that the network is also looking at male contenders, a surprising name that popped on the list is Anderson Cooper from CNN.

Kelly Ripa tried to convince Cooper to join her on LIVE! in vain. Meanwhile, many people are betting on Craig Melvin to be named as Lauer’s replacement.

Advertisement

Who do you think will get the job?

Post Views: 1,057

Read more about hoda kotb matt lauer

Advertisement

You may also like
Matt Lauer ‘Shocked’ So Many Of His Close Friends Have Deserted Him Following Sexual Misconduct Scandal – He is ‘Hurt And Lonely’
12/09/2017
Hoda Kotb Would Love To Replace Matt Lauer Full-Time On Today! Here’s Who Else Is In The Running!
12/08/2017
Matt Lauer And His Wife Annette Roque Are Back Living Under The Same Roof – Here’s Why!
12/08/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Karla Pierson
12/09/2017 at 7:41 pm
Reply

HODA IS THEE ONLY ONE TO BRING THE NUMBERS!!!! DON’T BE SILLY.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *