Hoda Kotb Is Done Drinking On Today And It’s All Because Of Her Adopted Girl!

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford‘s had brought drinking to the forefront of the fourth hour of NBC’s Today show for years but their boozing if finally over! Will the show need to change its iconic format just like that?

According to an insider, 52 years old Kotb has chosen to give up her drinking ways and it’s all because of her newly adopted daughter, Haley Joy!

“Hoda isn’t shirking her image or responsibility,” a trusty source on the set of the popular show has revealed. “But she’s told producers that she’ll be drinking mocktails from now on!”

Experts say that the host’s decision to stay away from alcohol was in fact a very wise one for the new mother who needs to be very aware of her child’s needs and so being sober around the baby girl is very important.

“If Hoda was even slightly intoxicated around her infant, it would number her ability to be able to properly respond to the baby’s needs!” stated mental health specialist Dr. Gilda Carle.

Of course, as expected, the specialist’s opinion is not singular. In fact, most people would think drinking and taking care of babies is not the safest option.

“Rearing a child should never give way to near-intoxication, no matter what the circumstances are,” added Dr. Stuart Fischer.

“Thank God Hoda decided to quit. The baby’s life depended on it!” said the doctor what we all thought.

Do you believe Hoda Kotb will be able to stay away from alcohol while hosting Today?