Hoda Kotb And Megyn Kelly Are In An Ugly Fight To Take Matt Lauer’s Place On ‘TODAY’

And the claws are out, Megyn Kelly and colleague Hoda Kotb are in a bitter fight to replace Matt Lauer who was recently fired after several women claimed he sexually harassed them.

A source shared that Kelly, who arrived at NBC earlier this year, has apparently been plotting to take Lauer’s gig the day she left Fox News.

An insider said Kelly always thought she was ready to become the fresher face of the network who would take things to the next level with her talent, experience, and modern take on society.

Staff members of TODAY called Kelly an opportunist after she violently bashed Lauer after news broke that Lauer was dropped from NBC.

Kelly said in part: “In my experience, a news organization is bigger than any one person. They all face challenges, they all stumble. But the good ones stay standing and forge forward, fulfilling their core mission: Journalism.”

Talking to Radar Online, a source close to the network explained: “Megyn wants the job and has already made it clear that she is willing and ready to replace Matt. She comes from a hard news background and would be more comfortable hosting the first two hours of the show than her current 9 am slot with a studio audience and fluffy feel-good segments.”

The person went on to say that Hoda has been TODAY show 4th-hour co-anchor since 2008 and felt that she should get the job.

The source shared: “Hoda and Megyn are pretending to be friends and supportive of each other, but behind the scenes, it is a knife fight. They are both ambitious, and this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be the main host of the biggest morning show in the USA.”

A production staff member claimed the battle is “getting ugly” behind the scenes and went on to reveal: “Hoda is frightened that they will only use her to fill Matt’s shoes until they find a permanent replacement.”

Lauer apologized in a statement that read: “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. There are no words to express my sorrow and regret the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and NBC.”

Lauer is asking $30 million to exit the network.