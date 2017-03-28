Hoda Kotb And Kathie Lee Gifford Spend Time With Baby Joy And The Internet Is Melting

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford have a sweet picture with baby Joy that is melting the Internet.

Almost everyone at NBC including Meredith Vieira, Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager have snapped a photo with the precious newborn.

This week, Gifford strolled by Kotb’s New York apartment to meet her new baby girl – Haley Joy – and the adorable moment was captured on camera.

The photo features Gifford sitting on a couch holding baby Joy as Hoda, 52, who is smiling from ear to ear, plays with her baby’s tiny feet.

The new mom captioned the photo: “My girl met my girl, and my face exploded! @todayshow @klgandhoda.”

Mrs. Gifford has revealed that she was thrilled to have finally met her good friend and co-host’s baby.

This was the week of many firsts for the infant.

Kotb, who is currently on maternity leave, shared with her almost one million followers on Twitter pictures of all the people her child met in the past few days.

Among the happy visitors was Vieira who was delighted to cuddle Joy. Kotb confessed: “My girl @meredithvieira !!!! 😍😍😍 didn’t think I could love u any more– then you fed Haley …..”

Little Joy also spent some quality time with many of her mother’s colleagues including Al Roker, Lauer, Guthrie, and Bush Hager.

When your pals show up on a Wednesday night to say hi! @MLauer @debbiekasofski @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/TF9pHZV40b — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) March 23, 2017

The adorable child even got acquainted with Noah Oppenheim, the president NBC News.

She has also been showered with gifts, (clothes, toys, shoes, and concert tickets), from celebrities including Wendy Williams, Kayle King, and Carrie Underwood.

My girl @meredithvieira !!!! ๐๐๐ didn't think I could love u any more– then you fed Haley ….. pic.twitter.com/YF4PgGbNbo — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) March 23, 2017

The television personality took the time to thank them all for the gifts. She wrote: “Hey @carrieunderwood !!! Haley Joy loves her very first pair of cowboy boots!!! Can’t wait until you meet her ! Thank you.”

She added: “Sooooooo cute!!!! Thank you @GayleKing —I can just picture her rockin … listening to one of my Ihoda playlists xoxo0.”

Advertisement

Congrats to Kotb.