Historian Predicts Trump’s Time In Office To Be Second Shortest In American History

According to a published author and renowned historian, Donald Trump’s presidency is likely to be the second shortest in the history of the United States!

Professor Ronald L Feinman predicted that Trump will stay in office “between the 31 days of William Henry Harrison in 1841”, who unfortunately died of pneumonia and the “199 days of James A. Garfield in 1881”, who was assassinated 79 days after he was elected.

Furthermore, Professor Feinman said that Trump is unlikely to last the 16 months and 5 days of 12th president Zachary Taylor, who died of a digestive ailment in 1850.

The historian claims that a “Pence Presidency” is inevitable.

In a blog post, he added that President Trump will either be impeached or resign in a matter of weeks.

Recently, the White House admitted the President was told several weeks ago that his National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had not told the truth about a telephone call with a Russian diplomat. Feinman’s predictions came shortly after that reveal, making his statements seems very real.

The news refueled the rumors that Donald Trump is close with Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin and that he had something to do with the elections.

Feinman stated that Trump is generally unfit to be the President.

“Many foreign policy professionals are shaking their head at Trump’s inappropriate behavior and language every time he speaks in public, or issues a Twitter comment, and his instability and recklessness”, he said, referring to his decision to hold a meeting on North Korea’s missile test in a public space as “a sign of his failure to act responsibly”.

“The fact that Vice President Mike Pence played a major role in pushing Flynn out is a sign that Pence is already asserting himself with Trump” he said.