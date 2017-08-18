Hillary Scott From Lady Antebellum Is Pregnant With Twins!

Hillary Scott, from the country music group Lady Antebellum, took to her social media today to share a great announcement with the world! She’s pregnant with twins!

Scott posted a series of photos with her husband, Chris Tyrell, and their daughter Eisele Kaye, which included a moment where they told their 4-year-old.

In her post, she wrote, “God has answered our family’s countless prayers! Our family is growing. Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all.”

Their post goes on to say that she is indeed pregnant with twins and she’s beyond grateful and thankful to share the news with her legion of fans.

Hillary isn’t the only member of the band to become pregnant in recent days.

Her co-worker and bandmate, Dave Haywood along with his wife, Kelli Cashiola are expecting their second baby.

In case you missed the sad news, Scott suffered a miscarriage back in 2015, but now she’s happier than ever to announce her pregnancy.

The Nashville native claimed it was a miracle and they’ve been open about their initial loss since the beginning.

They’re thankful for the news and consider it to be a profound gift, to say the least.

Advertisement

In the post, she sent out her condolences to any of the parents out there who have suffered a miscarriage at some point in their past. She told her fans to never lose hope. If you want to see Hillary and the rest of Lady Antebellum perform, they will kick off their You Look Good tour in May. This is happy news in contrast to the Charlottesville protests that have been dominating the headlines for the past few days!