Hillary Duff Says That Being Divorced Sucks – Is She Unhappy?

Hillary Duff is trying to get her life turned around and is struggling as a newly divorced single mother. She came right out to the press about it saying that “I’m divorced, and it sucks,” which is basically her standard routine and lifestyle now.

The famous singer and actress got divorced after four years of marriage making it 100% official in 2016. She went on to date her personal trainer Jason Walsh, but the romance dissolved faster than she had expected and then finally settled on her music producer boyfriend, Mathew Koma.

Her ex-husband is a retired hockey player, and they share one child together named Luca. The actress commented on the pressure that she has been receiving about having another kid, and frankly she is not too fond of the idea of having any more kids. Some fans are speculating that she might be regretting having a child altogether!?

Duff went on to explain the pressure of feeling guilty for not working hard at her career but ultimately decided that working as a single mom was enough to keep her busy.

“It feels really good to not be on someone else’s schedule—besides Luca’s. I’m basically his chauffeur!’

The 29-year-old star is still dating her producer and has said that the dating options in L.A. are not that great, wishing that her options would be better. She went on to say that she “attracts the old men.”

Duff said that she has actually used Tinder to meet guys in the past which is probably not the best option for her considering her status and fame as an international celebrity.

It’s hard to imagine that Hillary Duff’s dating options are really that awful considering she lives in one of the most famous and most wealthy places in the world!