Hillary Duff And Mathew Koma Called It Quits!

Their romance is over! After only a few months of dating, Hillary Duff and Mathew Koma have officially broken up according to an insider.

The source close to Duff said the split happened at the beginning of March and came to fruition due to conflicting schedules. That leaves Koma a single man for his tour in 2017.

The celebrity duo stopped following each other on Instagram a few months ago, and fans began to speculate that they had split up. The actress reunited with her ex-boyfriend Jason Walsh in New York City on Monday.

An eyewitness said, “they were playful with each other” as they left together and went into Hillary’s apartment. Duff is currently in the Big Apple to film the fourth season of the Television series Land.

Duff and Koma made their debut on the red carpet together at Entertainment Weekly’s SAG Awards party.

The star has not spoken publicly about their relationship yet, but Duff posted a picture to Instagram of the pair heading to Costa Rica for a vacation in February.

Although it appeared obvious they were dating, Hillary didn’t have much to say regarding their budding romance at the time.

She stated in an interview with Cosmopolitan, “people don’t need to know my business until I really know my business, you know? I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to. I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate.”

Hillary was formerly married to New York Islanders center Mike Comrie in August 2010 and had a son with the hockey player, Luca Cruz Comrie. They divorced in 2016 but announced their separation in January of 2014. Koma was dating Carly Rae Jepsen briefly in 2012.