Hillary Clinton Working On New Book Which Will Include Thoughts On Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton is working on a new book that is expected to be released in the fall, Simon and Schuster said on Wednesday.

The book “will be inspired by hundreds of quotes that she has been collecting for decades,” which she “will use to recount episodes of her life, including the 2016 presidential campaign” and to “reflect on the future,” Simon and Schuster said in a statement.

“These essays help me celebrate good times, laugh at absurd moments and persevere in difficult times,” Clinton said.

Hillary Clinton, 69, has already written five books, her last being ‘Hard Choices.’ The title of the forthcoming book has yet to be announced, according to her publisher, which states that the idea was first raised with Mrs. Clinton in 1994.

The former Secretary of State who, together with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter Chelsea, run the Clinton Foundation, have not said precisely what she is planning to do with her time in the future.

BREAKING: @HillaryClinton '69 will serve as Wellesley's 2017 commencement speaker — The Wellesley News (@Wellesley_News) February 1, 2017

Rumors have circulated in recent weeks about her possible candidacy for the mayor of New York next November.

If Clinton did nothing to fuel these rumors, she did not say anything to deny them. She has been discreet since her defeat, limiting her public appearances and comments on social networks.