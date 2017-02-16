Hillary Clinton Slams Donald Trump Immigration Ban At Oscar De La Renta Event

Hillary Clinton, in a bright pink blazer and a broad smile, made an appearance at Fashion Week in New York last night. While this year many designers decided to pay tribute to the former secretary of state by putting their twists on her iconic pantsuits, she was not invited to sashay on the catwalk. Accompanied by her good friend and major donor, Anna Wintour, the Democratic Party’s nominee for president in the 2016 election delivered a roaring speech blasting Donald Trump at the USPS Oscar de la Renta Forever Stamp unveiling ceremony.

The event took place at the Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall in New York City. The former first lady of the United States looked elegant in a fuchsia blazer and black trousers.

The politician and humanitarian completed the look with a statement necklace which featured gold medals and large rings. Photographs that emerged from the event showed that Bill Clinton’s wife was in high spirits. Clinton mingled with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and the Vogue Magazine editor-in-chief.

The star-studded ceremony honored Oscar de la Renta, the iconic Dominican-American fashion designer who was known for dressing a diverse group of distinguished women and celebrity in his signature embroidered and floral gowns.

Clinton said at the event: “What a fitting person to be chosen by our Postal Service, mentioned, by the way in the Constitution, something we should all read and re-read in today’s times.”

She added: “And its choice of this immigrant who did so much for our country, his country, truly is what it means when we say, ‘USA Forever.’ Who we are, what we stand for. And let there be many, many more immigrants with the love of America that Oscar de la Renta exemplified every single day.”

Also present at the event were Clinton’s longtime aide, Huma Abedin, and a very proud Chelsea Clinton who was beaming as her mother spoke.