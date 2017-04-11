Hillary Clinton Shows Off Katy Perry’s Footwear Design

After being the First Lady of the United States for eight years, Senator of New York for another eight years, the Secretary of State for four more years and could have been the first woman President of the United States, Hillary Clinton decided that it’s time for a change.

The 69-years old politician was Katy Perry’s inspiration for a new style of shoes, called – you’ll never guess it – The Hillary.

To show off Perry’s design, Clinton embraced a photo where she had her arms outspread so as to draw the eye to her new pumps. The singer uploaded the picture on Instagram on Monday night and Hillary’s “campaign” was a successful one – this time.

⚡️POWER PUMP⚡️your way over to katyperrycollections.com for the last few hours of the spring 25% [email protected] is wearing #TheHillary (OMG I LOVE HER SO MUCH) A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

The pop star captioned the shot, “POWER PUMP our way over to katyperrycollections.com for the last few hours of the spring 25% sale.

@HillaryClinton is wearing #TheHillary”.

Maybe this publicity stunt is Bill Clinton’s wife way of thanking Perry for the singer’s endorsement during her presidential campaign. But one thing is for sure – those pumps do actually look pretty cool!

We’re talking about a soft pink pump with a suede upper, a pointed toe, and a 3.5-in. clear heel embedded with small, metallic gold stars and moons to help you.

The website’s description says it all – “step in and reach for the stars.”

You can buy the shoes at a decent prize, $139, and can choose from different sizes, ranging from 5 to 11. Who would have imagined at the beginning of the year seeing Hillary Clinton in a lucite heel courtesy of Katy Perry?