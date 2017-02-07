Hillary Clinton Says The ‘Future Is Female,’ Intense Debate Ensues

Hillary Clinton is still talking about the huge glass ceiling that she was able to put cracks in during her two presidential bids. Mrs. Clinton delivered a mini-speech, which was given the unofficial title of “the future is female,” where she said that she is hoping other women leaders will follow in her footstep and shatter it. In her remarks, she also praised the Women’s March. Clinton shared the so-called “future is female” statement at the 2017 MAKERS conference on Tuesday, and it has sparked a real debate online.

Advertisement

In her first post-election comment, the ex-First Lady of the United States said she was touched and proud to see the thousands of people who marched all across this country the days after Donald Trump’s inauguration. She urged the half of million marchers to continue to speak up whenever they feel that the rights of women, children, and minorities are being stampeded on.

Clinton, who lost her bid to become the first female president and had two major health scares including a very public one on the anniversary of 9/11, said despite it all she still believes that a woman will earn the title of POTUS.

The former United States Secretary of State went on to ask her supporters to stand with bold and strong women who are running for office. She said: “Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female.Just look at the amazing energy we saw last month as women organized a march that galvanized millions of people all over our country and across the world.”

The 2017 MAKERS Conference is taking place in California. The event hosted by AOL included high-profile women like Oprah Winfrey, Lilly Singh, Gloria Steinem, Carli Lloyd, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

MAKERS is a platform that gives women the opportunity to share their stories. The video has gone viral, and of course, her backers are happy to see her in the spotlight while people who are anti-Clinton want her to go away and leave a new generation to take over the party.

Advertisement

Foes and friends will see a lot of Mrs. Clinton in the upcoming months. The Democrat has signed a multi-million dollar contract to release a new book in the next months.