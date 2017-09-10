Hillary Clinton Says She Won’t Run For Office Again

Hillary Clinton revealed that she doesn’t plan on running for office ever again, but she won’t be leaving politics in all of its forms entirely. During an interview with Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning, she said she was “done with being a candidate.”

However, Clinton added she was not finished with politics entirely because our “future is at stake.”

Clinton previously said to Pauley she was so certain she would win against Donald Trump that she only wrote a victory speech rather than a concession speech.

Not only did she only draft a winning-speech, but she also purchased a home next door to the Clinton family’s New York property as a location for White House staff and security.

According to Hillary, her loss to Donald was devastating. She felt “directionless and sad.” After she found out Donald had won, it was a tough transition to move on.

Clinton added, “I couldn’t feel, I couldn’t think, I was just gob-smacked, wiped out.”

As for what Clinton plans to do in politics next, the wife of former President, Bill Clinton, launched a new Political Action Committee titled, “Onward Together.”

The program will support “progressive candidates and organizations,” although details regarding what constitutes “progressive” were not stated.

The interview with Pauley comes just two days before the release of her new memoir, “What Happened,” which details her loss against Trump.

The book will go on sale on the 12th of September and we’ve already gotten a chance to take a look at what will be in the book.

There have been excerpts released describing her experiences debating Trump after Access Hollywood released the tape of Donald joking about groping women.