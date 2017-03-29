Hillary Clinton Is Back! – Here Is What She Has To Say

Hillary Clinton is back at it, this time speaking out against Trump at a keynote address at the Professional Business Women of California conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 28th.

Clinton has kept a low profile ever since Trump’s election. Donald Trump won by a total of 74 electoral college votes even though he lost the popular vote by 2.1 million and many American’s have been upset ever since.

Clinton told the audience at the conference “There is no place I’d rather be than here with you. Other than the White house. Obviously the outcome of the election wasn’t the one I hoped for, worked for, but I will never stop speaking out for common-sense benefits that will allow mom’s and dad’s to stay on the job.”

Hillary who is 69-years-old now remarked about the “wave of resistance” that was pushed back against Trump’s administration, citing the most recent attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Watch the speech here:

At the start of March, Hillary was candid about her “setbacks” at a public appearance at a Girls Inc. event in New York.

“I have had my ups and my downs. In the last months I have done my share of sleeping, a little soul-searching and reflecting, long walks in the woods, and in those moments I am thankful for my own village, my community and family and friends who have supported and encouraged me,” she said on March 7.

Clinton went on to explain that she is very inspired by the women she meets every day.

Other than a few miscellaneous comments in public gatherings and tweets, Clinton hasn’t said much since the election.

Advertisement

She was spotted in the woods near her New York Home shortly after Donald’s win of the electoral college. She attended Trump’s Inauguration along with her husband and former President Bill Clinton.