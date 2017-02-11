Hillary Clinton Gets Dissed By Vogue

Although Hillary Clinton was set to appear on the cover of Vogue for the March issue, now that she lost the Presidential elections, the former Secretary of State has been replaced!

Instead of what was believed to be the future first female President of the United States, the newest Vogue cover now features a diverse array of supermodels, including Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah, and Vittoria Ceretti.

New York Times features writer Jacob Bernstein posted a photo of the cover on Twitter earlier this week, writing: “Vogue’s March issue was going to feature Hillary Clinton in the cover. That didn’t quite work out…”

Maybe he realized that his comment was a bit controversial because, soon after, it was deleted. However, Bernstein was not the only one who did something like that – Fast Company also stated that a Clinton cover was planned but in the end it fell through.

“The idea to have Clinton on the cover of the upcoming ‘power’ issue was ultimately tabled in the wake of her election defeat — it’s not clear if that was Clinton’s decision or the magazine’s — and the editors spent weeks scrambling to find a replacement,” the publication wrote.

Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour made no mention of the potential diss to Clinton when discussing the magazine’s 125th anniversary.

“I think women have been on everybody’s mind after recent results,’ she said of the March cover. “It seemed to us that it was time to celebrate and be positive and optimistic and say, ‘look at all these incredibly talented people we have working not only in fashion but in every possible walk of life.’”