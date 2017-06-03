Hillary Clinton Did Not Want To Share A Plane With Michelle Obama To Attend Betty Ford’s Funeral In 2011, Email Shows

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was one of Hillary Clinton’s biggest surrogates in the 2016 presidential election.

Mrs. Obama delivered three of the defining speeches of the election season on behalf of the former secretary of state.

Many experts even went as far calling the ex-FLOTUS, Clinton’s secret weapon. Despite all of those praises, Donald Trump went on to win the election in November.

However, Obama’s star power shined bright, and a legion of activists urged her to run in 2020. This is something she does not appear to be interested in, and her fans will have to find someone new.

The Obama-Clinton alliance has always fascinated political junkies.

They were bitter rivals in 2008 and on a few occasions, it seemed that Mrs. Obama was throwing shade at Mrs. Clinton.

Hillary Clinton loves the environment so much that she requests to fly in a separate plane rather than with Michelle Obama. #ParisAccord pic.twitter.com/HLbD9IE1N3 — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) June 2, 2017

However, as a good team player, Clinton did help Barack Obama win the general election, and she went to work for him as secretary of state for four years.

Clinton’s husband, Bill, was crucial in getting Mr. Obama re-elected in 2012. The foursome likes to talk about their friendship at public events.

However, a few emails that were obtained by a conservative watchdog group is throwing some cold water on all the positive spins.

Judicial Watch got some Clinton emails dating from 2011 and in some of them, she reportedly stated that she did not want to share the same plane with Mrs. Obama as they were attending the funeral of Betty Ford.

It was an exchange between the then-secretary of state and her top aide, Huma Abedin. The assistant asked her if she was interested in speaking at the gathering.

Mrs. Clinton responded: “I’d be honored to speak. Is it okay that we and Mrs. O take two separate planes.”

Some were quick to see those emails as proof that the two women were not that close.

Another possible theory is that she wanted to be treated as someone as important as the then-first lady.

Either way, those emails reinforce the image of a woman with an enormous sense of entitlement.