Hillary Clinton Debuts New Haircut On IWD 2017

Hillary Clinton is telling herself “short hair don’t care” with her new sleek bob.

Wearing a bright red suit, Mrs. Clinton debuted her new hairstyle on Wednesday as she delivered a fiery speech at the Vital Voice Global Leadership Awards at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC.

The failed presidential candidate spoke to a large crowd that had gathered in honor of International Women’s Day.

The former senator from New York is now sporting a cute and youthful pixie cut with asymmetrical bangs that highlight her face and beautiful eyes.

Mrs. Clinton’s hair and the accessories that she chooses to wear often grab headlines and she is fully aware of this and uses it to her advantage.

When she was the first lady, she told a women’s publication that whenever she wants to change the negative headlines about her, she debuts a new and unexpected hairstyle.

It is not known what storyline she wanted to modify this week.

Donald Trump’s former rival took to the podium where she once more reminded the world that “the future is female” and called on women not only to resist but to be empowered and to run for office.

The former secretary of state said to the audience mainly composed of female leaders: “Never lose your optimism, your persistence, and your resistance.”

She added: “We can build the future we envisioned when we started on this journey with Vital Voices two decades ago, for women, for girls around the world, and for us here at home.”

After the remarks, the woman known for putting cracks in the highest glass ceiling shared a brief video on Snapchat where she wore a red blouse in honor of “A Day Without a Woman.”

The movement created by the organizers of the Women’s March calls for economic equality and the end of prejudice faced by women in the workplace.