Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Go At It Over James Comey And Russia’s Vladimir Putin Roles In Election Results

Hillary Clinton is sharing her truths and is blasting Donald Trump, James Comey, and Russian hackers for losing the 2016 election while at it.

Clinton has also started a Twitter war with reporters whom she claimed failed to do their job.

Tuesday, CNN’s Christiane Amanpour sat down with Mrs. Clinton at an event in New York City and she said that she would have been president if Comey, Russia, and Wikileaks did not mingle in the race.

Clinton stated that she is certain that Russian President Vladimir Putin and thousands of hackers worked to elect Trump.

She explained: “If you chart my opponent and his campaign’s statements, they quite coordinated with the goals that that leader who shall remain nameless had.”

The Democratic Party’s nominee for president of the United States in the 2016 election went on to share: “I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28th and Russian Wikileaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off.”

Asked about her errors by the respected journalist, she replied: “Did I make mistakes? Oh my gosh, yes. You’ll read my confession and my request for absolution.’But the reason I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last 10 days.”

Remember the podcast with me where u sat under a map of the US — pointed to the Midwest — and said we'll win them AFTER the election? https://t.co/k0chZcsYdn — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) May 2, 2017

Clinton also said that she will release a book in the fall.

She shared: “I’m writing a book, and it’s a painful process reliving the campaign.As you might guess.”

With all of her skeletons out of the closet, (email server, the donations to the Clinton Foundation, and the names and faces of the women her spouse allegedly abused), it appears that Mrs. Clinton is set to run against Trump in 2020.

Hillary attacking the media is totally misguided: We asked Trump for specifics on his plans over and over again. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 2, 2017

It is not certain that people, who felt the “Bern” with Bernie Sanders will support her, and therefore, it will be hard to win states like Michigan, Florida, and, Pennsylvania.

The 67th United States Secretary of State should think her strategy through, because blaming Comey and Russia will not appeal to voters

FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

…Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

Instead, she should be taking responsibility for her failed campaign if she wants to step foot in the White House as the first female POTUS.