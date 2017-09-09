Hillary Clinton Admits To Boozing Too Much And ‘Boneheaded’ Email Mistakes In New Memoir

Hillary Clinton is taking responsibility for her failures in her explosive new memoir. The former first lady revealed that she turned to alcohol after losing the presidential election to Donald Trump and finally admitted that her email scandal was a “boneheaded” mistake.

Clinton took the blame for having a private email server while she was Secretary of State. Clinton accessed classified government documents from the server, which eventually led to an official investigation by the FBI.

Although Clinton escaped formal charges, the scandal partially ruined her reputation and was one factor in her loss to Trump. Looking back, Clinton labelled the entire ordeal as “one boneheaded mistake.”

Following her devastating loss to Trump in the election, Clinton started boozing to deal with the defeat. The former Secretary of State wrote that she tried yoga and breathing exercises, but ultimately drank her sorrows away with a good portion of white wine. She didn’t, however, use any prescription drugs, though several family members thought it would be a good idea.

“Friends advised me on the power of Xanax and raved about their amazing therapists,” she wrote. “But that wasn’t for me. Never has been.”

Hillary Clinton also talked about charging high dollar for speeches she made prior to the presidential campaign. She confessed that it was a mistake to receive large sums of money for public speaking, even though other government officials were doing the same. She criticized herself for not seeing how the controversy might affect her bid for the presidency and said she should have stayed far away from Wall Street.

Clinton made a variety of public appearances from 2001 until 2016. In total, Clinton and her husband, Bill, reportedly raked in some $153 million for speeches, which did not resonate well with voters.

As far as Trump is concerned, Clinton dished on how she felt uncomfortable during one of the presidential debates. She admitted that Trump was breathing down her neck during a debate, which literally made her skin crawl. Trump has not responded to Clinton’s comments in her memoir.

Clinton closed by admitting she still feels a lot of regret over all the mistakes she has made over the course of her campaign. While Hillary Clinton’s future in politics remains uncertain, at least she is finally owning up to some of her pitfalls.