Hilary Duff’s House Robbed After Posting Vacation Pictures On Social Media

Hilary Duff is the latest star to have her home broken into. According to new reports, the actress got robbed of expensive jewelry, losing hundreds of thousands of dollars. The thieves stole the items from her house after Duff took to social media to post pictures showing she was out of the country on vacation.

The burglary allegedly took place this week while she was having fun with her family in Canada.

The 29-year-old actress and singer posted photos and videos to her Instagram account.

One of the snaps, which showed her in a pink swimsuit getting ready to dive off a dock was captioned ‘CANADA.’

It looks like it was quite a bad idea for the celebrity to share her location online as her house in Beverly Hills got broken into as a result.

Reportedly, no alarm went off when the robbers entered her empty house at night.

They apparently got in through an outer door of Hilary’s home and pawed through her things, finding her jewelry worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The policemen dealing with the case cannot yet reveal the extent of the robbery as Duff is still in Canada.

You may already be aware that lately, many celebrities have fallen victims of similar burglaries.

Some of them are Nicki Minaj, Scott Disick, and Ronda Rousey.

But the most popular burglary victim is without a doubt, Kim Kardashian.

It’s been said her social media revealed too many clues of her whereabouts and she ended up in a heist while in Paris.

Are you shocked Hilary Duff is the latest celebrity to fall victim to robbers? Is she to blame for revealing too much about her personal life on social media?