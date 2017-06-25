Hilary Duff’s Former Husband Mike Comrie Will Not Face Rape Charges, The Estranged Couple Might Reconcile

According to new reports, Hilary Duff’s former hubby Mike Comrie, who is also the father of her son, is out of the legal hot water. Will the end of the alleged rape accusations against the man help the former lovers reconcile?

We have learned that the former hockey player will not face rape charges after the prosecutors could not prove the encounter was not consensual.

As fans may already be aware, the actress, who split from boyfriend Matt Koma earlier this year was recently caught looking very close with her ex-husband.

She and Comrie divorced last year despite the two having a 5-year-old son named Luca.

Comrie was investigated for an alleged sexual assault at his Los Angeles home back in February.

The retired sportsman was accused of raping a woman he met at a bar.

Reports revealed that not only did he know the alleged victim but also admitted they had sex.

However, he insisted it was all consensual.

Now, prosecutors have cited ‘reasonable doubt’ over the accusation of non-consensual anal sex.

The accuser stated she was one of two women who hooked up with Comrie at the time.

Apparently, after the first woman had intercourse with Comrie, she left.

The alleged victim admitted she wanted to sleep with the hockey player but claimed he went too far by forcing her into unwanted anal sex.

Comrie submitted a DNA sample for testing during the investigation while the woman was examined at a rape treatment center.

In the end, it could not be determined whether or not her injuries came from consensual sex or rape.

Hilary Duff has stayed by her baby daddy throughout the entire scandal.

Even the actress’ mother defended Comrie, saying that he is a ‘great guy.’

Do you think the man is guilty of raping the woman?