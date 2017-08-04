Hilary Duff Slams Body Shamers In Epic Post: ‘Let’s Be Proud of What We’ve Got #kissmya**’

Hilary Duff is standing up for herself and many other women by slamming body shamers! The 29-year-old mother of one shot back at all the haters that criticized her beach body while on vacation in Hawaii with her 5-year-old son, Luca, and pals.

The actress was not afraid to share a photo of herself taken from behind wearing a black and white checkered one-piece bathing suit.

Source: instagram.com

The star simply celebrated her flaws and encouraged women to be proud of their bodies.

In the caption of the pic, the Younger star wrote: ‘I’m posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I am enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those last months. Since websites and magazines love to share ‘celeb flaws’ – well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, five years ago. I am turning 30 in September, and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go.’

Duff went on by telling women to flaunt what they have and stop wasting their precious time wishing they were different or ‘unflawed.’

Then the star threw some shade at all the haters who only know how to criticize people and try to bring them down.

According to Hilary, not only can the trolls ruin a good time but now they are body shamers as well.

Finally, she ended her lengthy caption with the appropriate ‘#kissmyass 😛✌🏻.’ You go, girl!

Earlier in the week, the paparazzi caught Duff paddle boarding and having the time of her life.

🍌🍯🥐🥞🍟🧀🍋(obviously foods) A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:38am PDT

She also shared silly pics with her BFF from the Hawaii vacation.

After filming season four of her current show, Younger, the actress has been relaxing as much as possible.

Advertisement

What do you think of Duff’s empowering post?