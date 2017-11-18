Hilarie Burton Dishes On Mark Schwahn Allegations During “One Tree Hill” Production

In an interview with the publication, Variety, published on Friday, November 17th, actress Hilarie Burton went into detail regarding the alleged misconduct from showrunner, Mark Schwahn. According to the actress, because of Mark’s actions, she doesn’t want to be the lead actress in a TV series ever again.

Burton said that, at first, she considered Schwahn to be a mentor because he allowed her character to grow as well as nurtured her aspirations as an actress.

However, as time went on, she began to realize that Mark was merely “grooming” her as bait, in the sense that he was expecting sexual or emotional reciprocity as a thank you for his “professional generosity.”

Burton claimed that Mark called her several times late at night during the production of the third season. During their phone call, Mark admitted to sexual relations with another woman on the show despite being married, and he even sent Hilarie flowers the next day which said, “Thank you for being my secret keeper.”

Schwahn allegedly “slipped one of his hands” in Hilarie’s pants while attending a concert with him, his wife, and another actress on the show. Additionally, Schwahn “forced himself” on Hilarie more than once including one incident where they rode in a limousine together.

Once again, Mark invited her to spend time with him. He sent her a note that asked her to come to the “kissing club.” Mark also attempted to kiss her one day while on the set of the production. He even tried to give her an unsolicited massage while filming. In response, she eventually warned him that he would lose his job if he continued to touch women on the set.