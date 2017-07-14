‘High Profile Inmates Get The Worst Jobs!’ – Inside Abby Lee Miller’s ‘Demeaning’ Prison Job

New reports have revealed that the former Dance Moms star will have to work hard in order to make a living while in prison. Abby Lee Miller has earned millions of dollars as a reality TV star, but now she will be making only pennies an hour!

‘Abby will be making 12 cents an hour while she’s there and they’ll most likely give her a kitchen job. For the first 30 days, she won’t be working at all. During that time they will assess where they will put her and she will be working four hours a day after the 30 days is over. But the maximum pay is $5.25 for the entire month,’ revealed Hollie Coulman, a former inmate who was released from Victorville in April after serving a 13-month sentence for wire fraud.

But it seems like Miller might be able to do what she loves the most if she is willing to do it without receiving any money.

Coulman claimed the prison staff is going to encourage her to hold dance classes and that the women serving their sentences are excited to do something fun to pass the time.

The inmates are definitely going to ask Miller to be their dance instructor!

At the same time, however, it is also possible that Abby will not get lucky at all.

According to Director and Founder of Wall Street Prison Consultants, Larry Levine, ‘When the BOP gets a high profile inmate, they like to give them the worst jobs they can find so they can demean them.’

Advertisement

Do you believe Abby should be allowed to teach dance classes inside the prison or should she receive the worst job possible instead?