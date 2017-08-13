Here’s Why Usher Claims He Didn’t Give Herpes To This Woman!

The performer claims he did not have any intercourse at Days Inn with Quantasia Sharpton. According to new reports, Usher insists one woman out of the many who are accusing him of infecting them with herpes is definitely lying!

Although the singer settled with one of his accusers, he denies Sharpton’s claims!

To prove he never slept with Quantasia, Usher argued that at the time (November 2014) he was engaged to Grace Miguel.

The two tied the knot the following year.

As fans may already be aware, last week Usher was sued by a list of people who claim the singer exposed them to herpes without disclosing he suffered from the said STD.

A former Days Inn employee testified that she saw Usher and the 21-year-old mother of three there at the same time nearly two years ago.

However, the 38-year-old is certain he was way too in love with his fiancée to cheat on her.

Although Usher is yet to release an official statement regarding the lawsuits, insiders claim the man is adamant that nothing happened between him and Sharpton.

On the other hand, Sharpton claims she gave her number to someone from his entourage, and Usher ended up calling her and coming to her room.

Previous reports alleged that among the Herpes victims is also a man.

Apparently, according to lawyer Lisa Bloom, Usher had some steamy sex with the guy in question after he was diagnosed with the STD.

In addition, it has been reported that two of the victims are close friends of his former and current wives.

Do you believe Sharpton is lying?