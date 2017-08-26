Here’s Why Taylor Swift’s Diss Track Is Not Bothering Kim Kardashian At All!

Kim Kardashian has been pretty stressed by the whole drama with Taylor Swift in the past, but this time she seems to be shockingly calm. According to a source, Kim is not bothered by Taylor’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ song at all.

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have had a rocky history. After all, Kim was the one who released the videos of Taylor giving Kanye West permission to use her name in the track Famous.

#ad You guys, this has been a little beauty secret of mine for longer and thicker looking natural lashes. @thequeenpegasus Lash Elixir Kit is actually amazing. They’ve just dropped to the public so now you can get it too! Check out my review at thequeenpegasus.com #justdropped #thequeenpegasus A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 23, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Kim even went so far as to speak out about Tay in her now-infamous GQ interview, saying the following:

‘She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t. I swear, my husband gets so much sh*t for things [when] he was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved.’

However, Kim’s reaction is shockingly different after Taylor apparently dissed her and her hubby on ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’

‘Kim isn’t taking it very hard,’ according to a source. Maybe this time last year Kim would have gotten worked up, but her family has been through so much since then that a cat fight just doesn’t seem like that big of a deal anymore.

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

Maybe this time last year Kim would have gotten really worked up, but her family has been through so much since then that a cat fight just doesn’t seem like that big of a deal anymore.

‘She has been through sex tapes, family meltdowns, divorces, sex changes and so much more than a mediocre diss track isn’t really bothering her.’

Advertisement

Kim might be letting the song roll off her back like water, but Kanye sure isn’t! ‘Kanye is clearly pissed over the song,’ said the insider. He seems to be already planning his response, and it’s not going to be pretty. ‘Taylor hasn’t heard the last of Kanye’s wrath,’ the source concluded.