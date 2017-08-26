FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
drake kanye west janet jackson beyonce kim kardashian billy ray cyrus Bobby Valentino selena gomez Cardi B taylor swift lady gaga brad pitt calvin harris michael jackson gavin rossdale rihanna the weeknd chester bennington alex rodriguez katy perry jay-z demi lovato britney spears
Home » Music

Here’s Why Taylor Swift’s Diss Track Is Not Bothering Kim Kardashian At All!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/26/2017
0
80 Views
0


Here's Why Taylor Swift's Diss Track Is Not Bothering Kim Kardashian At All!Source: rappler.com

Kim Kardashian has been pretty stressed by the whole drama with Taylor Swift in the past, but this time she seems to be shockingly calm. According to a source, Kim is not bothered by Taylor’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ song at all.

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have had a rocky history. After all, Kim was the one who released the videos of Taylor giving Kanye West permission to use her name in the track Famous.

 

Kim even went so far as to speak out about Tay in her now-infamous GQ interview, saying the following:

‘She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t. I swear, my husband gets so much sh*t for things [when] he was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved.’

However, Kim’s reaction is shockingly different after Taylor apparently dissed her and her hubby on ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’

‘Kim isn’t taking it very hard,’ according to a source. Maybe this time last year Kim would have gotten worked up, but her family has been through so much since then that a cat fight just doesn’t seem like that big of a deal anymore.

 

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Maybe this time last year Kim would have gotten really worked up, but her family has been through so much since then that a cat fight just doesn’t seem like that big of a deal anymore.

‘She has been through sex tapes, family meltdowns, divorces, sex changes and so much more than a mediocre diss track isn’t really bothering her.’

Advertisement

Kim might be letting the song roll off her back like water, but Kanye sure isn’t! ‘Kanye is clearly pissed over the song,’ said the insider. He seems to be already planning his response, and it’s not going to be pretty. ‘Taylor hasn’t heard the last of Kanye’s wrath,’ the source concluded.

Post Views: 80

Read more about kanye west kim kardashian taylor swift

Advertisement

You may also like
Kelly Ripa Might Leave ‘Live’ And Ryan Seacrest Wants Kim Kardashian As Replacement
08/25/2017
Kim Kardashian Plots Revenge Against Taylor Swift: Her Plan Includes Kanye West Retaliating
08/25/2017
Kim Kardashian Is Ready For Baby No.3 And Her BFF Says That It Makes Sense She Hired A Surrogate
08/25/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *