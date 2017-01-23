Here’s WHY Tarek El Moussa is Requesting Spousal Support from Christina

As fans of the reality show Flip or Flop already know, things have not been too pretty between Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

On January 10, Tarek filed for a divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as their reason.

Tarek is also asking for joint custody of their two children.

Aside from the pretty anticipated requirements the husband had, now Tarek not only expects Christina to pay child support for the kids but also wants the judge to block her from requesting Tarek pays her spousal support as well.

“It’s civilized, or as best it can be under the circumstances. They have to make it work if they want to continue monetizing what they do,” shared an insider.

More information on the matter was obtained from speaking to a divorce attorney who explained why Tarek was demanding that Christina pay him spousal support.

Every #night me and the #love of my #life do #storytime and I caress her to sleep!! Best #feeling in the world!! Such an #amazing little girl #daddy #loves #you!!! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

If Tarek’s request is approved by a judge, Christina will be forced to give him a certain amount of money to help support him after the divorce. She could either be legally required to give him a lump sum of money or to make monthly payments.

California divorce attorney David Pisarra explained that there are “several possible reasons why Tarek requested spousal support from Christina.”

#Christmas #thuggin!! We #love our #amazing kids so much!! Wishing you all a #very #merry #Christmas from California! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:28pm PST

The first would be that he wants an advantage in the divorce.

“If they are on equitable ground financially, it could simply be a strategic divorce move on his part trying to get ahead of the curve,” said the lawyer.

However, the more likely reason might be Christina’s separate assets.

“But what might be more likely is that she has separate property assets that would increase her income.”

By requesting spousal support from Christina, Tarek would be entitled to some of her earnings.

“Especially if he helped build those assets through their work together,” explained Pissara.

“Often business couples put assets in one spouses name instead of the other for strategic purposes. So there could be an imbalance in how the El Moussa’s held assets. It could also be that he has got more of the community debt so wants her to help pay.”