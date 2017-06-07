Here’s Why T.I. Won’t Commit To Bernice Burgos – The Rapper Opens Up In Video Interview!

Although it looks like T.I. and Tiny are over for good, that doesn’t mean he is ready to commit to Bernice either, at least not right now. Fans believed that T.I. and his new girl Bernice would finally make their relationship official now that the divorce from Tiny is pretty much over. However, according to reports, it’s not the easiest thing to do for T.I.

One insider recently revealed that the rapper likes to see her sexy photos, and it makes him proud that she has a lot of men all over her, but he is the only one who can have her whenever he wants.

However, the source added that the mother of his children, Tiny is still the only one on his mind.

As fans may already be aware, the two were married for sox years before they filed for a divorce.

T.I. has opened up about his split and also revealed that marriage is a distraction from his career.

‘It seems to me that marriage what marriage means and what marriage does – it is one of those things that are going to distract and deter me. And that could be selfish, but ultimately, I am the patriarch of the family. And it is my responsibility to take us onward and upward. I just have a purpose, and I do not always have the time to do the thoughtful and considerate thing that a husband should do.’

About Tiny, T.I. said that they are better off as friends rather than a married couple.

Although the rapper is yet to confirm his relationship with Bernice Burgos, the two have been seen together quite a few times.

In addition, Bernice was also spotted backstage at his concerts, which further fueled the rumors that she is the rapper’ new lover.

Do you think T.I. will ever be able to commit to Bernice?