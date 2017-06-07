FREE NEWSLETTER
Here’s Why T.I. Won’t Commit To Bernice Burgos – The Rapper Opens Up In Video Interview!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/07/2017
t.i. bernice burgos tinySource: askkissy.com

Although it looks like T.I. and Tiny are over for good, that doesn’t mean he is ready to commit to Bernice either, at least not right now. Fans believed that T.I. and his new girl Bernice would finally make their relationship official now that the divorce from Tiny is pretty much over. However, according to reports, it’s not the easiest thing to do for T.I.

One insider recently revealed that the rapper likes to see her sexy photos, and it makes him proud that she has a lot of men all over her, but he is the only one who can have her whenever he wants.

However, the source added that the mother of his children, Tiny is still the only one on his mind.

As fans may already be aware, the two were married for sox years before they filed for a divorce.

T.I. has opened up about his split and also revealed that marriage is a distraction from his career.

‘It seems to me that marriage what marriage means and what marriage does – it is one of those things that are going to distract and deter me. And that could be selfish, but ultimately, I am the patriarch of the family. And it is my responsibility to take us onward and upward. I just have a purpose, and I do not always have the time to do the thoughtful and considerate thing that a husband should do.’

About Tiny, T.I. said that they are better off as friends rather than a married couple.

Although the rapper is yet to confirm his relationship with Bernice Burgos, the two have been seen together quite a few times.

In addition, Bernice was also spotted backstage at his concerts, which further fueled the rumors that she is the rapper’ new lover.

Do you think T.I. will ever be able to commit to Bernice?

5 Comments

Peter pan
06/07/2017 at 7:35 pm
Reply

Personally I think all this is a publicity stunt. Once the season is finished now there maybe signs of reconciliation between TI & TINY. Timing is everything in this business. Everything is a story line. It seems that the more money offered the less self respect people have for themselves. Most celebrities feel that the media makes up stories on them anyway. So now they say I will make up my own story line and get paid off of it. It’s all entertainment to me


Nikki
06/07/2017 at 2:16 pm
Reply

Normally when women choose to enter a relationship with a man while he’s still married, usually the mistress is not the person that man ends up with as the foundation is unstable. Tiny and T.I was married 7yrs not 6 and this number doesn’t come close to how long they’ve been together at all. I feel that Bernice should’ve gave it sometime and allowed those 2 to either resolve their differences to ensure T.I was sure about what he wanted or allow them to part ways without interference as this way her heart would’ve been protected oppose to doing things all wrong and worrying if T.I will do to her what he did to his wife with her. I just think Bernice has hell on her hands with T.I because he can talk all the crap he wants but it’s to obvious that Tiny Is still on the main menu where he’s concerned


G Smitj
06/07/2017 at 6:00 am
Reply

TI is the biggest fool ever to commit she is advertising for whoever got the cash and time
He not the only one who is hitting it when he want
She wants the money $$$$$$she don’t care nothing about his kids, or marriage what an example she is for her own kids!!!!!
TI need spiritual consultation. Take it to the lord in prayer.


    Kei
    06/07/2017 at 2:32 pm
    Reply

    I agree. She’s selling herself to the highest bidder. It’s so obvious. And, unfortunately, TI has become so nasty and arrogant that people close to him probably can’t get through to him.

Sharon King
06/07/2017 at 4:22 am
Reply

No . Marriage is a distraction and can’t do right with his marriage, therefore dating will definitely be. He doesn’t want 1 main woman he just want to do him.. 6 years and to just into a new one is a trainwreck waiting y2o happen.


