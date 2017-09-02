FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bernice burgos gigi hadid kanye west t.i. kendall jenner victoria beckham britney spears katy perry tiny french montana selena gomez amber rose khloe kardashian angelina jolie kylie jenner Kat Von D blac chyna bella thorne travis scott chris brown kim kardashian rihanna karrueche tran
Home » Fashion

Here’s Why T.I. Adores Tiny’s New Red Hair

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/02/2017
0
0


Here's Why T.I. Adores Tiny's New Red HairSource: etonline.com

Tiny Harris is looking hot these days from her amazing body to her fiery short hair. Check out the details on how her new do is totally turning on her estranged husband T.I.

Tiny is looking great and T.I. can’t get enough of this. She ditched her long braided extensions, for a shoulder-length fire engine red bob and it looks amazing.

 

The new hairdo is so fresh and sassy just like she is and T.I. loves it.

‘Tiny’s new red hair is only adding to his excitement. He feels like he’s got a new wild woman to go home to and he can’t wait. He thinks she’s beautiful no matter what her hair looks like, but this short red hair might be his favorite of all time. He can see that it’s given her a new swag and that turns him on,’ a family insider stated.

Tiny has been making herself over ever since Tip has accepted her divorce papers back in April.

She has been doing an intense workout with a hunky trainer, and she regularly shares videos of her on Instagram.

Tiny’s banging new body is something that the rapper can’t get enough of.

‘T.I. is so hot for Tiny right now. They have been through a hell of a year, but the silver lining to almost losing her is that it’s made him appreciate her again. Tip’s always loved Tiny’s curvy body, but now that she’s been working out so hard she loves her body again too, and that is the biggest turn on for him,’ the source added.

 

Saucin' N Bossin' 👑💙

A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on

The two of them haven’t withdrawn the divorce papers yet, and it seems like it is only a matter of time before they get back together.

They have been getting along great these days while co-parenting their kids and the fantastic new Tiny is quite a turn on for Tip.

Advertisement

She even sends him twerking videos that are driving him mad. His rumored fling, Bernice Burgos, is also posting videos of herself twerking on social media. But neither Tip nor Tiny seem to want to be with anyone else right now, and they can’t seem to quit each other.

Post Views: 0

Read more about bernice burgos t.i. tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’ Red Hair Turns T.I. On – Feels Like A New Wild Woman
09/02/2017
Bernice Burgos Has Competition – Tiny Sends T.I. Twerking Videos For Him To Remain Faithful
09/01/2017
Building Trust! T.I. Invites Tiny To Visit ‘Ant Man’ Sequel Set To Keep Him From Cheating
09/01/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *