Here’s Why People Are Upset With ‘Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky’ Before It Even Premieres

Lisa Vanderpump is becoming a big name at Bravo similar to Andy Cohen. The housewife’s spin off is getting a spin off and we can’t wait to see what happens when Jax Taylor visits the hometown of his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright in “Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.” The show promises to be entertaining but is already getting called out for being stereotypical.

From press photos and the previews that have aired since the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion show, citizens of Kentucky think that the show will mainly play on cliches of what the Midwest (with southern tendencies) is like.

Commentators of the “Vanderpump Rules” Facebook page have said things like: “I want people to know that this show and Brittany do not depict ALL of Kentucky. I was born in Louisville, Kentucky and have lived here my entire life. We are a big, diverse, creative and innovative CITY. I love Vanderpump Rules , but this new show will do nothing but perpetuate the myth that people in Kentucky are all inbred, unintelligent red necks.”

After watching the sneak peek, it’s understandable that viewers may get those ideas because Jax will be visiting the farm Brittany was raised on where he’ll be milking cows (in overalls), getting pressured to propose, and complaining about how “boring” the state is.

Conventions aside, Brittany and Jax will bring the drama. In the clip above, Jax will be surrounded by Brittany’s family who all want to know when he’s going to pop the question.

For those who have anxiously been waiting to see if Cartwright will finally stand up for herself, Brittany is seen calling her boyfriend out on his arrogance and even finally tells him to act his age and not his shoe size which he’s been doing since we were introduced to him many seasons ago.

Advertisement

Will you be tuning in? Do you think the show is stereotypical?