Here’s Why Julianne Moore Hates The Idea Of George Clooney Running For President

The actress is hopeful that her pal will not be running for President of the United States! It looks like Julianne Moore is not a supportive friend to George Clooney as she would hate for his to become the leader of the free world.

Apparently, Moore is really not a big fan of people in the entertainment industry entering politics.

‘I cannot bear the thought of President Clooney. I cannot bear it, this idea of relating leaders with entertainment figures. What you want is a president who’s experienced in government. I do not even want to joke about movie stars being president of the US,’ the Hollywood star said.

As fans may be aware, the new father of twins has taken an interest in entering the political scene lately.

People have been speculating that the activist would like to run for the Oval Office.

But for Moore, not ‘President Clooney’ impresses her but the new Clooney who is a good father and husband.

Advertisement

‘You can see the difference in his personality, how settled he seems… he adores Amal,’ the woman said about the former sworn bachelor’s new role as a dad and husband.