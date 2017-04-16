Here’s Why Hoda Kotb’s ‘Today’ Return Is Exciting!

The fans of morning TV are definitely excited to watch Today this following Monday!

And it’s not because a big star is going to get interviewed on the show but because Hoda Kotb is returning to her 10 A.M. slot after her maternity leave.

Now Hoda is coming back after some time but there is a new level of excitement surrounding her. As fans may remember, Kotb recently adopted a baby girl and her co-stars as well as the audience flooded her with congratulatory words.

“I knew everybody would explode with joy the way they have…You know why Hoda? Because you’re beloved,” Kathie Lee Gifford shared on the show.

“Everybody loves you. You have so much to give other people and we’re so happy to see something so wonderful happen for you because you deserve it.”

Despite the fact that Hoda has kept her followers updated about the baby and even returned to the show for a few special occasions, everybody is still excited to hear even more about her wonderful family as soon as she comes back to her slot.

Meanwhile, Kotb has been enjoying the love a mother feels for the first time and she shared that sometimes she wakes up and cannot believe she has a baby.

Some viewers are happy to see Kathie Lee and Hoda making a great team on the show again. Even though some guest co-stars like Jenna Bush Hager and Craig Ferguson have been making fans laugh quite a lot too, the chemistry between Kathie and Hoda cannot be denied.

Are you planning to watch Hoda’s return tomorrow morning? Let us know by commenting down below!