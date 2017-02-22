Here’s Why Eating Insects Is Good For You – According To Angelina Jolie

After being praised for giving her children the opportunity to meet great role models, like the King of Cambodia, Angelina Jolie decided to do something a little more controversial.

While still in Cambodia, the actress and her children decided to try some local delicacies that consisted of crickets, tarantulas, and scorpions.

The whole experience was caught on camera! Check out the shocking video here.

In the clip, Jolie proudly showed how to take the teeth out of a spider and explained the virtues of eating the bugs.

“See the hard part where you have the teeth? Take the fangs out,” explained the actress.

Angelina recently broke down while talking about fighting her ex, Brad Pitt, for custody of their six kids while they go through an ugly divorce, but she seemed right at home preparing and cooking the insects in Cambodia.

“I think it’s always been a part of the diet, the bugs,” Jolie explained on the BBC video while promoting her movie, “First They Killed My Father,” shot in the country from which she adopted her oldest son, Maddox.

“But I think there is a truth to the survival during the war of course. When people were being starved they were able to survive on things like this and they did.”

This is where Angelina is absolutely right. In the mid-1970s, when the oppressive communist regime of Khmer Rouge left people starving these insects were the only source of food with enough nutrition to survive. Over 1.7 million Cambodians died during that period with starvation being one of the main reasons.

In fact rich in protein, folic acid and zinc spiders, tarantulas and scorpions are now considered a delicacy and sold in markets and restaurants across Cambodia.

“I first had them when I was first in the [Cambodia]. Crickets, you start with crickets. Crickets and a beer. And then you move up to tarantulas,” she said laughing.

Her kids did not look as disgusted as you’d expect. In fact, while her daughter Vivienne helped put one in the frying pan Shiloh ate a spider.

“It’s actually really good, the flavor,” Jolie said, adding that “It’s hard to chew the scorpion.”