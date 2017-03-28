Here’s Why Drake Abruptly Cancelled A Concert In Amsterdam

Drake canceled his Amsterdam concert last night due to a previously undisclosed illness. This comes after the rapper has earned his 7th number one album with “More Life.” The rapper was allegedly told by his doctor not to perform.

The concert organizer Mojo said that “Drake really wanted to perform tonight but unfortunately he became ill and his doctor has told him he can’t perform tonight.”

News began to circulate on how the rapper fell sick or what his health condition was. Rumors had it that Drake canceled the show due to smoking too much weed backstage and had to be taken to the hospital but an inside source reported that this was untrue.

After the doors to the stadium were opened and his fans had already started to fill their seats, it was announced that he wouldn’t be performing that night and concertgoers began throwing drinks at the employee who had addressed the crowd.

Fans on social media unanimously declared their disappointment that Drake had again canceled show.

This isn’t the first time Drake has canceled a concert in Amsterdam. During his Boy Meets World European tour, he canceled a show on January 20th and 21st, the 26th and 27th, and again in March on the 27th and 28th.

TMZ later reported that the cause of Drake’s illness was due to extreme food poisoning because of bad sushi. An insider close to the rapper confirmed that Drake had eaten sushi on Monday night.

Lucky for the fans, the tickets will remain valid until Wednesday and Drake will be making up for the lost show.

Advertisement

Drake’s new record More Life sold 505,000 albums in the week ending on March 23rd according to Nielsen Music.