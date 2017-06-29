FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
angelina jolie johnny galecki amanda bynes beyonce chelsea handler bill cosby brad pitt jaden smith ellen degeneres Sienna Miller hilary duff nicole richie bella thorne mariah carey Kate Beckinsale amal clooney ashton kutcher Matt Rife carrie fisher johnny depp leonardo dicaprio
Home » Hollywood

Here’s Why Brad Pitt Would Keep Any Relationship Secret Following His Disastrous Jolie Divorce

Nick Markus Posted On 06/29/2017
0
402 Views
0


brad pitt sienna millerSource: usmagazine.com

Newly single after two decades of monogamy Brad Pitt is ready to mingle, but that does not mean he is ready to date and tell as well! Reports first revealed back in April that the actor is dating a bit, no strings attached.

But that same month, sources close to Pitt claimed he is not dating but just going out with friends.

Same thing happened when rumors he was engaging in some serious flirting with Sienna Miller were denied by his close pals.

Miller herself shut down the speculations saying they were silly and predictable

Amid all the drama surrounding him because of his monster divorce from Angelina Jolie, Pitt tried his best to focus on getting sober and also being the best co-parent he could be to his six children.

But now, according to new reports, despite the fact that he has been busy getting his life back together, things have supposedly progressed with Sienna Miller.

After being spotted packing the PDA at Glastonbury Festival in England, they’re reportedly dating – but in secret?

It appears that the star wants to keep their carefree summer fling under wraps, some seem to think.

Brad Pitt’s pal Bradley Cooper, however, was one of those who claimed that what happened at the festival was all platonic.

‘Fun story but it’s all nonsense. They are just friends. Definitely no summer fling going on here!’ a friend of Miller’s also stated.

But no matter what their relationship status is now, we have to remember that he and Jolie were also really good friends for a hot second and look what happened.

We never know when things could progress between Pitt and Miller – if they haven’t already!

Advertisement

What do you think of the rumored relationship? Do you believe Sienna Miller has the ability to help the man forget his disastrous marriage to Angelina Jolie?

Post Views: 402

Read more about angelina jolie brad pitt Sienna Miller

Advertisement

You may also like
Brad Pitt Asks Angelina Jolie To Spend More Time With The Kids Amid Sienna Miller Dating Reports
06/28/2017
Brad Pitt Not Dating Sienna Miller Or Elle Macpherson
06/26/2017
Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Find It Hard To Remain Amicable But Are Willing To Try For The Children
06/26/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *