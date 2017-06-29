Here’s Why Brad Pitt Would Keep Any Relationship Secret Following His Disastrous Jolie Divorce

Newly single after two decades of monogamy Brad Pitt is ready to mingle, but that does not mean he is ready to date and tell as well! Reports first revealed back in April that the actor is dating a bit, no strings attached.

But that same month, sources close to Pitt claimed he is not dating but just going out with friends.

Same thing happened when rumors he was engaging in some serious flirting with Sienna Miller were denied by his close pals.

Miller herself shut down the speculations saying they were silly and predictable

Amid all the drama surrounding him because of his monster divorce from Angelina Jolie, Pitt tried his best to focus on getting sober and also being the best co-parent he could be to his six children.

But now, according to new reports, despite the fact that he has been busy getting his life back together, things have supposedly progressed with Sienna Miller.

After being spotted packing the PDA at Glastonbury Festival in England, they’re reportedly dating – but in secret?

It appears that the star wants to keep their carefree summer fling under wraps, some seem to think.

Brad Pitt’s pal Bradley Cooper, however, was one of those who claimed that what happened at the festival was all platonic.

‘Fun story but it’s all nonsense. They are just friends. Definitely no summer fling going on here!’ a friend of Miller’s also stated.

But no matter what their relationship status is now, we have to remember that he and Jolie were also really good friends for a hot second and look what happened.

We never know when things could progress between Pitt and Miller – if they haven’t already!

Advertisement

What do you think of the rumored relationship? Do you believe Sienna Miller has the ability to help the man forget his disastrous marriage to Angelina Jolie?