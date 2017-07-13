Here’s Why Blac Chyna Was Kicked Out Of A Party – Is It The Kardashian Curse?

Is it possible that Blac Chyna’s ridiculous drama with Rob Kardashian is affecting her image in the social scene? Some people think so, and apparently, the vixen was denied at a recent party.

As CI readers know, Rob released a series of explicit photos of the former stripper/model and it didn’t end well for him.

Blac Chyna went to a court of law to file a temporary restraining order against him, and others have come out to claim Chyna ran his credit cards up to $300,000 before sleeping with another man.

However, despite her actions, what Rob did was still wrong.

And It looks like the viral drama could be affecting her status as a socialite.

According to a report by Page Six, the Lashed Bar owner was denied entrance to an exclusive pre-ESPY Awards party.

The source said to the publication, “they didn’t let her in because she wasn’t on the list and had a bad attitude.”

The source went on to say that she “threw a fit” when she learned she was not allowed to go into the venue.

She allegedly tried to crash the event where stars were at the party that she was formerly involved with, like her ex-fiancé’s sister’s ex-husband Lamar Odom and other athletes like Aaron Rodgers and Lindsey Vonn were present.

However, other passerby’s did not corroborate the insider’s story, with spectators claiming that she looked “elegant” and was behaving in a very “classy manner.” Although we don’t know the reality star personally, we have no doubt the former stripper/model looked elegant, considering her elaborate outfits on Instagram. We have to give her credit for having a sense of style which parallels that of Nicki Minaj and Rihanna.