Here’s Why Amber Rose Is Being Sued By Wiz Khalifa’s Mother

Todd Malm Posted On 08/08/2017
Amber RoseSource: Oxygen.com

Amber Rose is in trouble, well, sort of. The girlfriend of 21 Savage found herself in hot water after it was announced she is being sued by her ex-mother-in-law over a phone call where the mother of Wiz said she felt “verbally disrespected.”

In a report by Washing County Observer-Reporter, the woman in question filed a defamation lawsuit against Rose, and her name is Katie Wimbush-Polk.

According to her attorney’s account, Katie’s comments “impute(d) criminality, which is incompatible with her status as a grandmother and her status as a volunteer mentoring at-risk youth.”

The incident in question goes back to the 19th of June when Rose – whose real name is Amber Levonchuck – called a phone that was in possession of Wimbush Polk’s friend and ex-employee, Danesa Letic.

Things got ugly after Letic’s five-year-old niece answered the phone and heard Rose ranting because she didn’t know who was on the other end.

Amber was unknowingly going on an expletive-filled rant where the young girl was exposed to crude language.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Rose and Wiz Khalifa’s son allegedly reached new heights when Wimbush-Polk reported Amber to California Child Welfare Services which led to her getting a visit from the organization on the 19th of June, the same day as the reported phone call.

However, Wimbush-Polk claims she didn’t place a phone call to the agency at or around that time.

In her suit against the socialite, she is asking for $50,000 for legal costs, interest, and several other damages in her new suit. The model is yet to respond to the alleged court case, and probably won’t, due to its suspicious nature.

