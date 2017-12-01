Here’s Who Is Expected To Replace Matt Lauer On Today – And No, It’s Not Megyn Kelly!

After Matt Lauer was fired from The Today show earlier this week over accusations of ‘inappropriate sexual behavior’, the team behind the TV program is already looking for someone to replace him. Despite the fact that rumors have been going around that Megyn Kelly would take over the man’s seat, a source on set has told us that is not the case. In fact, it looks like NBC had another replacement in mind.

‘The network likes Megyn in her current role. The rumor around the Today show offices is that Willie Geist could be the one to replace Matt,’ our source stated.

Geist, who currently hosts Sunday Today, has filled in for Lauer before so everybody knows he can easily do it.

‘It’s really clear we need to change the way we do our day-to-day work and figure out our priorities. It has been a rough week for everybody,’ the insider at NBC added.

On Megyn Kelly Today, the woman has not shied away from commenting on Lauer’s explosive scandal.

She even encouraged the alleged victims to come on her show and tell their story.

‘As hard as it may be to report on one of our own colleagues, we remain committed to telling peoples’ stories if they choose to come forward. The women in the Matt Lauer case are invited and welcome to do exactly that on this show. We’ve been that place on all the other cases, and we will be that place, as well as for the accused,’ Kelly stated.

