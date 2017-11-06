Here’s What’s Really Going On Between Phaedra Parks And Shemar Moore – Is The Woman Trying To Get Attention And Her RHOA Job Back?

Apparently, Phaedra Parks has been begging the Real Housewives of Atlanta production team to take her back! That being said, reports have been claiming that the reality TV star’s brand new relationship with Shemar Moore is, in fact, just a plot for her to get her job back.

According to an insider on set, ‘Phaedra spoke to the producers several times, but they declined her attempt at earning a guest or cameo role this season. She is not dating Shemar Moore, but they speak occasionally and are friendly.’

As fans may already be aware, the 44-year-old woman sparked dating rumors with Moore for the first time when she took to social media to share a pretty scandalous pic that featured her seemingly kissing his neck.

The Criminal Minds actor is yet to post anything with Parks on his own platforms.

Other sources have been claiming that Phaedra started begging the producers for her gig back or at least a few cameos in September because she was desperate for cash!

You may remember that Phaedra was fired after she was caught making up stories about Kandi Burruss and her husband planning to drug and rape Porsha Williams.

Meanwhile, this season, Porsha has teamed up with Kim Zolciak in order to really tear down the other Housewives.

Parks has refused to talk about her love life after divorcing jailbird Apollo Nida.

Advertisement

Do you also believe that Phaedra Parks is doing whatever she can to gain some attention?